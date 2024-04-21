Get $10,000 if you show me a school built by Peter Obi from scratch to finish as governor — Reno Omokri 

Social critic, Remo Omokri, has offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who can show him a school project undertaken from scratch to finish by Peter Obi as governor of Anambra State for eight years.

The Eagle Online recalls that Peter Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

He was Anambra State governor between March and November 2006 and February to May 2007 and then from June 2007 to March 2014.

Omokri, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, threw the challenge in a write up on the performance of the Chairman of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Monsuru Obe.

He wrote: “This is Mr. Monsuru Obe. He is the Chairman of the Ejigbo Local Council Development Area in Lagos. Please fact-check me: His government has constructed four roads, two schools, and is in the process of constructing a third school, and has built and commissioned multiple health centres. Mr. Obe’s administration has also provided free uniforms to primary school pupils in his LCDA.

“Please note that Mr. Obe is NOT a Local Government Chairman. He is a Local Council Development Area Chairman, meaning his allocation is smaller than that of a constitutionally recognised Local Government Chairman. Yet, he has achieved this.

“Now, my challenge to Peter Obi and his Obidients is this: Name one school that Peter Obi’s government initiated, started, completed and commissioned in the eight years that he was Governor of Anambra, and I will pay you $10,000.

“How can a Local Council Development Area Chairman’s government build multiple schools, and a Governor did not construct even one, and then you say he is the best Presidential candidate you can offer Nigerians? Surely, Nigeria deserves better. Don’t you think so?

“Name and collect the money!”