PSG await Napoli’s Osimhen price drop

Paris Saint-Germain have not lost hope in their pursuit of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as they await a price drop this summer.

According to a report by Gianluca Di Marzio, Paris Saint-Germain are set to return to the forefront in their charge for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen soon.

The Ligue 1 giants were dealt a blow recently when they failed to convince the Partenopei to agree on a transfer fee lower than the release clause which is set at around €130 million.

PSG are now contemplating restarting negotiations with Napoli CEO Aurelio De Laurentiis who is personally dealing with the high-value player.

The Nigerian has expressed his desire to move away from Naples this summer and his wish will be granted as soon as a considerable offer arrives.

Agreeing on the staggering release clause is not something European clubs will be willing to do at present and Les Parisiens know that the Neapolitans will be bound to drop their asking price by a resounding margin as the window emerges its close.

Osimhen has rejected proposals from Saudi Arabia and it is only a matter of time before Premier League clubs arrive on the horizon.

PSG are hoping to add a few players including Lee Kang-in along with a transfer fee to sweeten the deal for Napoli.

