Niger Tornadoes get brand new 35-seater bus

The Niger State Government, led by Governor Umar Bago, has generously donated a brand new 35-seater TATA Marcopolo bus to Niger Tornadoes FC.

This gesture is aimed to facilitate the team’s travel arrangements across the country as the Nigeria Premier Football League season approaches.

In a ceremony held at the Government House in Minna, the keys to the bus were formally presented to Engr. Ibrahim Dada, Chairman of the Niger Tornadoes Management Committee.

This thoughtful contribution from the state government is expected to enhance the team’s mobility and comfort during their travels.

