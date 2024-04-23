Man 35, arraigned for vandalism, stealing of NAN property

The police on Monday arraigned a 35-year-old man, Chukwuebuka Ike, before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Amawbia, Akwa, Anambra State for alleged burglary and stealing.

The defendant, whose house address was not provided, was charged with burglary and stealing by the police.

The prosecutor, Hojo Ubanna, alleged that the defendant committed the offences on April 21, 2024 within the premises of the Federal Government-owned News Agency of Nigeria, Akwa.

Ubanna told the court that the defendant allegedly broke into the office of NAN to steal an aluminium profile valued at N200,000, but was arrested before he could escape.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 380(b) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Vol. II Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991, as amended.

Also Read:

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges

The Magistrate, Mike Anyadiegwu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with a reliable surety who must be his relation and who must reside within the Magisterial District.

Anyadiegwu further ruled that the surety must deposit two recent passports and provide evidence of tax clearance to the Anambra State Government as part of the bail conditions.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case to May 13, 2024.