Akwa Ibom: Man, girlfriend arrested for allegedly selling own child for N450,000

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested one Christiana Ibanga and her boyfriend, Inyene Akpan, over their involvement in human trafficking and the sale of their own child for the sum of N450,000

The command’s Public Relations Officer and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Timfon John, disclosed to newsmen on Wednesday.

John did this when she paraded the suspects along with others criminal elements during a media interaction held at the command’s headquarters, Ikot-Akpan Abia, Uyo, the state capital.

She said the suspects were arrested following complaints by a woman (name withheld) that the said Christiana Ibanga allegedly lured her six-year-old daughter and took her to an unknown destination.

DSP John said operatives upon receiving the intelligence swung into action and arrested the suspects, adding that upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime and admitted they sold their child for N450,000 in 2024, with the assistance of one Saviour Aniedi.

The Police PRO further disclosed that Christiana further confessed to conniving with Saviour Aniedi and his wife to steal the complainant’s child, who was sold in Aba, Abia State to a yet-to-be identified buyer.

She said: “On 15th June, 2024, a woman (name withheld) of Afaha Atai Village in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA reported that one Christiana Uwem Ibanga, a female resident of Ekamba Nsukara Village in Uyo LGA, lured her six-year-old daughter, and took her to an unknown destination.

“Acting promptly on credible intelligence, our operatives immediately swung into action and arrested the said Christiana Uwem Ibanga and her accomplice who is her boyfriend named, Inyene Etuk Akpan, on 14th January, 2025 in Abuja.

“During interrogation, the suspects admitted to selling their own child in May 2024 for N450,000 with the assistance of one Saviour Aniedi.

“Christiana further confessed to conspiring with Saviour Aniedi and his wife to steal the complainant’s child, who was later sold in Aba, Abia State, to an unidentified buyer.”

John disclosed that the operatives had commenced operation in Aba to track down the buyer, adding that significant progress had been made in the process as the operatives are closing in on the suspects already.

According to the PPRO: “On 23rd January, 2025, investigators extended their operations to Aba in pursuit of the buyer and the child.

“While the suspects in Aba remain elusive, the Command assures the public that substantial progress has been made.

“Our operatives are narrowing in on the perpetrators and their apprehension is imminent.”

The Command’s spokesperson, who warned that criminals have only two options: to turn a new leaf or face the law, said during the period under review, operatives also arrested suspected illicit drugs dealers, mostly women, and recovered weapons from them.

She said that the suspects were arrested after the operatives raided some black spots in the state

John said: “As part of intensified efforts to rid the entire State of criminal elements, on 26/01/2025 the operatives of the command conducted a strategic raid.

“The operation targeted identified blackspots, including hotels, brothels, and specific compounds in Nto Nsek Village and its environs, aimed at clamping down on illicit drug activities and other crimes.

“The operation led to the arrest of a female suspect, one Happiness Malachi George, who was apprehended for engaging in the sale of Indian hemp and other substances.

“In a coordinated effort, the team also raided a brothel in Ikot Ebong Village, Odoro Ikot Clan, where female suspects, Queen Sambo Umoren, aged 28, and Joy Chima, Inyene-Obong Patrick Michael, aged 28, were arrested and substances suspected to be Indian hemp found in their possession and a jackknife.

“Furthermore, the team intercepted Ekemini-Abasi Micah Silas, 32, who was caught mounting an illegal roadblock at Ikot Ekpenyong Village in Odoro Ikot Clan.

“He was found with suspected illicit drugs.

“While some suspects managed to flee during the operation, proactive measures are in place to track and apprehend them.”

