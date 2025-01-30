Law firm petitions EFCC to stop sale of client’s seized vehicle

A law firm, Jacob B. Udobang and Associates, has petitioned the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, to restrain the planned auction of the vehicle of the client.

The petition to the EFCC by Jacob B. Udobang and Associates on behalf of the client was addressed to the Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

It was titled: “Application For Restraining Directive and/or To Place a Caveat Emptor On The Auction of Toyota Camry Saloon Car Between 1.6, 2.0 Capacity Chassis No. 4TIBFKOEU740889 With Registration No. Abuja 422 AY belonging to Akaenyi Henry Chimnemelum,” dated January 22, 2027 and made available to newsmen.

The petition said the “Buyers Beware” placed on the planned auction of the vehicle confiscated by the EFCC from January 27, 2025 should exclude its client’s car because of apparent alleged interest.

The letter reads in part: “… our client Mr. Henry Chimnemelum Akaenyi from his statement of facts dated September 9, 2024 wherein he has chronicled the gross professional misconduct and orchestrated inducement obtained conviction of our client by EFCC, Kaduna State Command in May, 2024 at the Federal High Court, Kano State.

“That his client was influenced to plead guilty to the charge of money laundering by EFCC staff who also provided a lawyer for him.

“That, he like other suspects were routinely taken to the toilet during the torture, beaten and later returned to the investigation room under the CCTV to give impression of civility in the investigation.

“That incidentally, our client has both mental and physiological infirmity and the treatment meted out on him by EFCC personnel further worsen his health condition.

“The end result of the orchestration was that, our client was convicted for the crime of money laundering, as we consider his beating and threats a flagrant violation of his personal dignity and breach of the Anti – Torture Act.”

Udobang commended the EFCC Chairman’s effort in fighting corruption, stating also that he would appreciate a restraint on the auction of Henry Chimnemelum Akaenyi’s vehicle.

The EFCC spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Aisha Mohammed, neither responded to the text message to confirm the petition nor picked calls as her line was busy at the time of filing this report.

