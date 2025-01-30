Court orders arrest of NSCDC staff in forgery case

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has obtained a bench warrant from the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, Abuja against Jubrin Buba, a staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, for refusing to appear for arraignment.

The case of forgery of the Federal Republic of Nigeria vs Jubrin Buba came up on Wednesday for arraignment de novo in App, Abuja.

However, the defendant was not in court neither was his lawyer nor his surety, despite being duly notified.

In view of Buba’s absence, the counsel to ICPC, Aniekan Ekong, urged the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest and that notice should also be issued to the surety to show cause as to why the bail bond should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The presiding judge, Honourable Justice Binta Dogonyaro, granted the application and adjourned the matter to March 4, 2025 for arraignment and hearing.

ICPC is arraigning Buba on a six-count charge of forgery and false statement.

According to the ICPC, Buba, sometime in February 2015, fraudulently presented a fake BSc. Degree Certificate in Public Administration dated October 7, 2009 purportedly issued by the University of Jos to secure a job with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Using a forged document as genuine is an offence under Section 366 and punishable under section 364 of the Penal Code.

He was formerly arraigned in 2022 before Hon. Justice Asma’u Akanbi (as then was), at the FCT High Court, Kubwa.

Following the elevation of Justice Akanbi to the Court of Appeal, the matter was re-assigned to FCT High Court 46, Apo, presided over by Honourable Justice Binta Dogonyaro.

In counts one and two, Buba is being charged with making a false statement to a public officer contrary to section 25 (1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

While for counts three and four, he is charged with forgery contrary to section 364 of the Penal Code.

