Akpabio’s election into IPU a diplomatic Nobel laureate for Nigeria — Eyiboh

The spokesman of the President of the Senate, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, has described the election of his principal, Senator Godswill Akpanio, into the executive committee of the International Parliamentary Union as “a diplomatic Nobel laureate” for Nigeria.

He said the “competence and uncommon performance spirit” of Akpabio appealed to all stakeholders present.

Eyiboh, who spoke during a live interview with TVC News, said the former Akwa Ibom State Governor through his election has launched the country into the political landscape.

According to him, Nigeria has not been a member of the executive committee of the Inter-parliamentary Union for 59 years, having last been a member in 1964.

He said: “Just last week during the IPU conference in Angola, Akpabio was elected into the executive committee of the 179-nation legislative power-house where constructive legislative engagements take place.

“His election is therefore a diplomatic Nobel laureate for Nigeria.

“It is a renewed hope for Nigerians.

“Even the retreat that was recently held in Ikot Ekpene will not only enhance the jurisprudence of our country, but has made a way for cordial relationships amongst the three arms of government to enable government deliver on their mandate.

“The composition of the discussants and keynote speakers in the last retreat shows that there is a blended engagement between the legislature and the executive to think out ideas of bringing renewed hope to Nigeria.

“Performance, matched with information, enhances good perception, giving the assurance that multi-dimensional communication strategy will help to achieve it going forward.”

The spokesman stressed that Akpabio’s “uncommon emergence as executive member of the IPU has opened the door and not the window for an average Nigerian to be respected, including with the ease of obtaining Visa for travels”.

Eyiboh said that going forward, and with the positive impacts of the Akpabio-led Senate, Nigerians should expect enterprise development initiatives from the 10th Senate.

He said: “The average Nigerian should now be proud of the Senate because the present Senate is going to give Nigeria a new image that will translate into prosperity and growth plans.

“This Senate will be the best in our annals, if they consistently follow their growth template as is being led by the president of the Senate.”