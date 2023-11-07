Tinubu appoints Coordinator of ‘Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain’

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Abdu Mukhtar to serve as the National Coordinator of the Presidential “Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain” Initiative.

The Coordinator of the Initiative, under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, was named on Tuesday.

Mukhtar was named in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to Ngelale: “This strategic approval seeks to unlock billions of dollars of new investment into the nation’s healthcare-delivery system through a time-bound and cross-ministerial collaboration to restructure the ecosystem of Health Product manufacturing, Health Logistics services, Health Technology services, Health Retail services (e-Commerce), Health Provider facilitation, and Health Payor reform (Third Party Administrators & Insurers) in order to achieve the following:

“(1) Measurable increase in the domestic manufacturing of generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, and devices.

“(2) Reduction of outbound medical tourism by enhancing service quality in Nigeria while catalyzing alternative health ecosystems in-country.

“(3) Measurable increase in quantity of quality jobs across the value chain through enhanced FDI and local capital mobilization.”

Ngelale said Dr. Mukhtar comes to the task as the immediate past Director of Industry and Trade Development at the African Development Bank.

Prior to joining the AfDB, he served as the Group Chief Strategy Officer of Dangote Group of Industries, where he played a key role in the conglomerate’s expansion of its cement production footprint into 14 African countries in addition to important joint ventures in the power, oil and gas, and agriculture sectors.

This followed a four-year tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Authority Abuja Investment Company Limited from 2007 to 2011.

Dr. Mukhtar holds a Doctorate in Biotechnology from Boston University, United States of America; a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, also in the US; a Masters in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government; and a Medical Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Ngelale said President Buhari expects that the National Coordinator of this new cross-ministerial initiative will bring to bear his vast experience and academic qualifications in the effective execution of this essential national assignment such that the massive economic boom represented by Nigeria’s healthcare-delivery system can move from potential and theory into reality and practice in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.