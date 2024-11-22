AIG Fayoade becomes fellow of ICSSN at inaugural conference + [Photo]

Retired Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abolurin decorated Assistant Inspector General of Police, Adekoge Fayoade as a fellow of Institute of Criminology and Strategic Studies of Nigeria, ICSSN at the inaugural conference.

Fayoade addressed the need for positive collaboration between the institution and corporate world with the theme; “Harmony in Security: Bridging the Gap between Theory and Practice”.

“Security agencies having good and effective private partnership and collaborations with the corporate world, towards creating solutions that will solve security imbroglio in the country amongst many others,” said Fayoade.

In addition to this, NSCDC, Lagos State Commandant, Adedotun Keshinro affirmed that conferences was of paramount importance at a time when insecurity is a national issue.

“International security conferences like this cannot be overemphasized and should come at no other better time than now, when troubled spots in our nation truly, requires peace, tranquility and safety in order for businesses to continue to thrive and for people to live their normal lives, without fear of intimidation or harassment of any sort,” noted Keshinro.

Present at the conference held on November 21, was lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the special guest of Honour; first female VC, University of Lagos, Emeritus professor Omololu Soyombo; Vice Chairman, ICSS, Prof. Nojimu Amusa; DG, ICSS, Dr Wale Amusa amongst others.

Various Security Institutions and Services were also present at the Conference held.

Post Views: 14