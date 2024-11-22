Enugu government hails Simon Ekpa’s arrest in Finland, says he’s a terror for Southeast

The Enugu State Government has applauded the Government of the Republic of Finland for the arrest and detention of the factional leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, describing him as a common criminal and terrorist, who has no interest of Igbo people at heart.

The government also described Ekpa as a murderer and fraudster, who delighted in killing his people and living large off their misery.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, on Friday, the government added that Enugu was ready and willing to provide evidence of Ekpa-sponsored atrocities against Ndigbo to aid his trial and conviction, whether in Finland or Nigeria.

The statement read, “The Enugu State Government welcomes the arrest of the Finland-based terrorist, Simon Ekpa.

“His arrest and trial will no doubt go a long way in strengthening peace, security, and stability in all parts of the South East.

“This arrest is in line with the demand of Governor Peter Mbah administration, which has repeatedly made it known that Ekpa is a megalomaniac, common criminal, murderer, and fraudster, who takes joy in feeding fat on the manipulated emotions of Ndigbo and inflicting misery on the SouthEast region.

“Ekpa has for long, and unfortunately from Finland, made a living by creating a siege climate and mentality in the South East, destroying lives, property, and the Igbo trademark of entrepreneurship and hard work.

“He thrives on manipulating, exploiting, and extorting the people on the pretext of fighting for their interest and for the restoration of Biafra.”

The Eagle Online reports that Ekpa, a Finnish-Nigerian separatist agitator and self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile, was arrested in Finland alongside four other individuals for alleged terror-related offenses.

Local reports indicate that Ekpa was remanded in custody by the Päijät-Häme District Court on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 21, the Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed the arrest of five individuals suspected of terrorist activities.

According to the police, Simon Ekpa, identified as the main suspect, was detained “on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent,” while the four others were apprehended “for financing a terrorist crime.”

The police statement further revealed: “Claims will be heard in Päijät-Häme district court today, November 21.”

It elaborated that the investigation centers on “a Finnish citizen of Nigerian background, born in the 1980s, suspected of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

“The police suspect that the man has promoted his efforts from Finland by means that have led to violence against civilians and authorities as well as other crimes in the region of South-Eastern Nigeria.”

