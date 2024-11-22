Wizkid finally releases new album ‘Morayo’ in honour of late mother

After months of teasing, Grammy Award-winning artist Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has finally released his much-awaited eighth project and sixth album, ‘Morayo’.

The 16-track album, whose title translates to “I see joy” in Yoruba, is a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun, who passed away in August 2023.

Released on November 22, 2024, ‘Morayo’ showcases an array of stellar collaborations, featuring Brent Faiyaz, Asake, Jasmine Sullivan, Anaïs Cardot, and Tiakola.

Announcing the project earlier this year, Wizkid declared, “Best album I ever made!! Now listen! It’s only up from here!”

Ahead of the album’s release, Wizkid dropped two chart-topping singles: “Piece of My Heart” featuring Brent Faiyaz and the infectious “Kese (Dance).”

Both tracks broke Spotify Nigeria’s streaming records for the highest opening-day streams.

“Kese” garnered an astounding 1.5 million streams on its debut, surpassing the 1.016 million streams achieved by “Piece of My Heart.”

With these hits, Wizkid now dominates the top four spots on the list of songs with the biggest first-day streams on Spotify Nigeria, further cementing his legacy as an Afrobeats icon

Born Ayodeji Balogun, Wizkid gained prominence in 2011 when he released his debut album ‘Superstar’.

He has released four additional albums including, ‘Ayo’ in 2014, ‘Sound From The Other Side’ in 2017, ‘Made In Lagos’ in 2020, and ‘More Love, Less Ego’ in 2022.

The singer has also received numerous recognitions, including a Grammy Award in 2021 for his collaboration with Beyoncé on the hit song ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

In October, ‘Made in Lagos’ was recognised as the most-streamed Nigerian album on Apple Music.

