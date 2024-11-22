Nine arrested as Lagos taskforce dislodges traders from Ikotun BRT station + [Video]

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce, on Thursday, dislodged traders and confiscated illegally displayed goods at the Ikotun BRT bus station.

The state Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to Wahab, various goods and items unlawfully displayed by vendors at the bus station and its surrounding areas were seized by the taskforce.

“The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce yesterday monitored compliance and carried out enforcement at the Ikotun BRT bus station, which has been illegally taken over by street vendors for commercial purposes.

“All items and wares displayed at the unauthorised location were seized, and the bus station and its surroundings were sanitised of the menace caused by the activities of vendors who had converted the bus station and public road into a commercial hub,” Wahab wrote.

The commissioner added that nine suspects were apprehended during the operation and will be charged in court accordingly.

