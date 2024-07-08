Agriculture, key to unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential — Bishop Oluyamo

Nigerians and all levels of government have been told to show interest and invest heavily in agriculture as a means of getting out the current economic woes facing the country.

This is just as the Federal Government is called upon to quickly address the minimum wage issue of workers.

The government was also told to take steps to improve the living conditions of Nigerians in general.

The Bishop of Ijesa North Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. Isaac Oluyamo, stated this while delivering his keynote address at this year’s Synod of the Diocese.

Oluyamo called on the Federal Government to boost food production by halting open grazing and prioritising national security, while taking steps to address critical issues like kidnapping and harassment of farmers.

Speaking on the organised labour and minimum wage, the clergyman urged the Federal Government to swiftly address the matter for the benefit of all and sundry, stressing that every Nigerian deserves a better condition of living.

He said: We implore the government to swiftly address the grievances of the Labour Congress and take necessary steps to improve the living standards of workers across Nigeria.

“These hard working individuals deserve fair remuneration for their dedication.”

While commending Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for rapidly developing infrastructure across the state, Oluyamo also lauded the efforts of the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Babatola Faseru, for taking steps to boost the state’s agriculture sector, just as he saluted Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi for his efforts at improving the lives of members of his senatorial district.

In Bishop Oluyamo’s words: “We salute and appreciate our Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke for doing good works in Osun State, most importantly, the reconstruction of damaged roads, rehabilitation of health centres, and recruitment of teachers.

“We encourage him to continue with these good works and also pray to God to grant him grace to finish well.

“We also commend our son, Honourable Babatola Faseru, the Commissioner for Agriculture, for his impactful initiatives and strides in enhancing agricultural development within the state.

“Furthermore, we acknowledge and commend the efforts of our son, Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, in the Senate Chambers.”

While thanking Adeniyi Agbola for hosting the Synod, Oluyamo described the Chancellor of the Diocese and Senior Advocate of Nigeria as someone who has impacted humanity with all he has.

The Bishop therefore prayed to God to continue to strengthen and uphold him.

