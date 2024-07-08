NDSF@15: Ojo, others join DigitalSENSE Hall of Fame

The Executive Director of Media Rights Agenda, Edetaen Ojo, alongside the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria and CNSSL group, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo; Managing Director, Digital Realty Nigeria, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani; Executive Vice Chairman, Teledom International, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem; Managing Director, Condata Systems Limited, Dr. Chris Nwannenna; and Chairperson, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association, Ibukun Odusote, have been inducted into the DigitalSENSE Africa Hall of Fame.

The Lead Consulting Strategist of DigitalSENSE Africa, Sir Remmy Nweke, affirmed this over the weekend.

Nweke, the Group Executive Editor of ITREALMS Media group, said the induction was held at the prestigious Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos as part of the 2024 Nigeria DigitalSENSE forum on Internet Governance for Development.

Presided over by Ojo, the event had the theme: “IG4D: Innovative Digital Economy & Safer Civic Space in Nigeria.”

Nweke also said that the inaugural induction into DigitalSENSE Africa Hall of Fame was a special occasion set aside for eminent individuals for the worthy contributions they have entrenched in the Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) ecosystem over the years by the leadership of DigitalSENSE Africa and management of ITREALMS Media.

He urged them to continue shining the light as role models in the Internet ecosystem as everything nowadays has been linked to the online space and more efforts are required to ensure that Internet space is safe for everyone.

Nweke noted that during the induction, the Legal Adviser to DNS WomenNG, Amaka Onumonu, stood in for Engr. Nnamani, Dr. Ekuwem was represented by the Chief Technical Officer, Teledom Group, Engr. Joseph Enyia, and President, Nigeria Internet Registration Association, Sola Akinsanya represented Odusote.

The NDSF@15 equally witnessed the presentation of DigitalSENSE Africa Hall of Fame medals to all the inductees and awards.

Other individual awardees included the Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative Nigeria, Gbenga Sesan; Managing Director, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, Muhammed Rudman; and Managing Director, WizzyHub Computers, Francis Uzor, while the corporate category comprised Digital Realty Nigeria, Nigerian Communications Commission, Welcome Centre Hotels and Upland College Lagos.

Nweke further recalled that in 2009, the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series on Internet Governance for Development made a debut at the Golden Gate Restaurant Ikoyi, Lagos and ever since has remained firm in rallying stakeholders to take discourse on Internet access, openness, affordability, connectivity and ICT infrastructure.

NDSF series on IG4D, powered by ITREALMS Media group, is hosted by DigitalSENSE Africa, an At-Large Structure certified by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers in collaboration with relevant stakeholders including Internet Society, Nigeria chapter, Nigerian Communications Commission, Digital Realty Nigeria, NNPC Limited, NLNG, and Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, among others.

