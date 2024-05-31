AEDC gives deadline to disconnect debtors

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has notified all customers with outstanding bills to settle their accounts immediately to avoid service disruption.

The electricity firm, which covers the Federal Capital Territory and some adjoining states, said this in a statement.

In the statement on Friday, AEDC gave the customers up till June 3, 2024 to settle their debts or face disconnection of their electricity supply.

It emphasised the importance of adhering to payment deadlines to ensure efficient and reliable service.

It said: “The timely payment of electricity bills remains crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, which is essential for delivering uninterrupted service to the community.

“Deadline for Payment: All outstanding bills must be paid within 72 hours of this notice, by Monday, June 3, 2024.”