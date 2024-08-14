Actress Omoni Oboli announces birth of first grandchild

Ace Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has welcomed a grandchild into her family from her first son, Tobe, and his Canadian wife, Marelle.

An elated grandmother Oboli made the heartfelt announcement on her Instagram page to the entire world on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy.

“We never knew we could love a tiny human this much.

“Our baby Naya is here and she’s the perfect gift from God, our hearts are filled with so much love.

“Naya, mummy, daddy, grandparents and uncles are all doing amazing, THANK YOU LORD.”

Also Read:

Alongside the emotion-ridden message, the actress shared an adorable video from the baby shower, capturing the family’s excitement and celebration of the new arrival.

In response to the post, fans and well-wishers of the actress have continued to send their goodwill messages to her.

oluwakemi._o said: “She has always wanted a girl God is wonderful bless them.”

official_iria said: “Joy of becoming a grandparent.”

arikeeee_ said: “This is so cuteeeee, May that Joy be permanent ijn…. Congratulations momma.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the announcement is coming just a few months after Tobe and Marelle got married in March 2024.

Post Views: 0