Tems, Rema make Obama’s summer playlist

Nigerian music superstars Tems and Rema have featured on the summer playlist of Barack Obama, former President of the United States.

Now known as his annual tradition, the 44th POTUS shared the summer playlist on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

He wrote: “With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix.

“I hope you find something new to listen to!”

Tems features again on the playlist with “Love Me Jeje” from her album “Born In The Wild”, after previously being featured with “Me & U”.

Also Read:

Rema also returns to the playlist with “Yayo”, a track from his “HEIS” album, after his hit single “Calm Down” made the 2022 playlist.

Also featured in the list alongside Tems and Rema is South African Grammy-winning singer Tyla’s song “Jump” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng as Obama’s favourite African songs of the summer.

Nigerian-American country music star Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is number one on the playlist.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist is a yearly choice music list compiled by the former president since 2015.

The playlist features songs from various artists with a mix of classic and contemporary songs across different genres and continents.

Post Views: 0