Abuja: Gunmen attack village, abduct 13, demand N900m ransom

Gunmen have reportedly invaded Piko, a remote community in Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The armed attack, carried out unchallenged on Sunday night for about an hour, led to the abduction of 13 persons.

The Madaki of the community, Chief John Jatau, confirmed that 10 residents were kidnapped from his domain, including four nomadic Fulani herdsmen.

Jatau noted that out of the four Fulani men, one escaped from the kidnappers’ custody.

He said the kidnappers have demanded for a ransom of N900 million.

He said: “The kidnapping incident occurred last night being Sunday May 5, 2024 at about 11pm.

“The kidnappers raided the village for about one hour without any response, reaction from the community or outsiders.

“The major challenge the community faced last night in terms of communication to others was as a result of no telecommunication network in the village, so they picked people house to house.

“From the community, they picked about 13 people, and later released three.

“The Madakin Piko informed me that they have called and they said they need the ransom of N900 million.

“They picked about four Fulani people and one of them later escaped.”