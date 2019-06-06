The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, has acknowledged receipt of the 9th Assembly proclamation from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The clerk, who made this known in a briefing with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said with the receipt of the proclamation, all was set to inaugurate the 9th assembly on June 11.

Sani-Omolori equally disclosed that he received the proclamation for the termination of the 8th assembly.

He said: “I just want to confirm that I have received the proclamation from the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, one on the dissolution of the 8th assembly and the second one, the convening of the first session of the 9th National Assembly.

“The proclamation of the dissolution of the 8th Assembly takes effect from 12 midnight on the 6th of June.

“By the midnight of June 6th, the 8th Senate stands dissolved.

“Similarly, the 9th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, the 11th of June at the National Assembly premises by 10am.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the clerk confirmed that the letters were addressed to him.

NAN recalls that a letter of proclamation purportedly issued by President Muhammadu Buhari went viral some days ago.

The letter was, however, not addressed to anybody.