NFF names five assistants for Super Eagles Coach Finidi

The Nigeria Football Federation has named five assistants for newly-unveiled Coach of the Super Eagles, George Finidi.

Among them are four foreign-based Nigerians and a foreigner and Finidi’s former Super Eagles teammate, Daniel Amokachi.

At the event, where Finidi signed the contract were the President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, and Minister of Sports, John Enoh.

Daniel Amokachi

Named as his assistants also were a former player of Shooting Stars Sports Club, Benjamin James, who is based in Germany; Mehmet Ozturk, who will serve as an analyst; Netherland-based fitness trainer, Chima Onyeike, who has worked in Russia, Germany, and Greece; and Olatunji Baruwa, the goalkeeper trainer.