Trending
Featured

NECO releases 2024 internal exam timetable

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments

The timetable for the 2024 National Examinations Council Senior School Certificate Examination Internal Examinations has been released for secondary school students nationwide.

This announcement was made by the examination body via a Monday post on the official NECO platform, @Neconigeria.

According to NECO, the examinations will commence on June 19, 2024 and end on July 26, 2024.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts