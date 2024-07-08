2024 Hajj: In 17 days of inbound flight, 32,836 pilgrims return to Nigeria 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria said a total of 32,836 pilgrims have returned to Nigeria through various States from this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Commission, in a news statement issued on Monday, indicated that the figure is as the inbound flights hit 17 days.

NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, in the statement on behalf of the Commission’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, disclosed that the latest number represents 64 percent of pilgrims that have been airlifted back to the country after 16 days, compared to arrival into the Kingdom Saudi Arabia in the first phase at 60.2 percent when 30,599 pilgrims were transported by this time.

Usara confirmed that this shows positive progress with 77 flights compared to 73 flights recorded during the outbound flight.

She added that States that have concluded airlift included: Bauchi, Kaduna, Osun, Lagos, Borno, Ogun, Benue, Armed Forces, Kogi, Nasarawa, Edo, Yobe, Plateau, and Oyo.

Also slated to conclude airlift by tomorrow (Tuesday) are: Kano and Ondo, while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will convey its last set of pilgrims on July 8 (today).

The spokesperson added that Ekiti will hopefully conclude its airlift by the 10th of this month.

Usara also disclosed that States that commenced airlift today being among the last batch to arrive in the Kingdom are Adamawa, Gombe, while Jigawa, Katsina and Taraba are about to start movement back to their destinations within the week.

