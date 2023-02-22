2023 Presidency: Gov. Adeleke declares Thursday public holiday

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared Thursday, February 24 as work free day for civil servants in the state to prepare for the general elections.

The announcement is contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, Wednesday in Osogbo.

According to the circular, public servants are expected to utilise the opportunity to travel to their homes where they registered to vote.

“This is time for all citizens to exercise their voting rights.

“His Excellency again appeals to all residents to be law abiding as they peacefully exercise their voting rights on Saturday and subsequent elections”, the circular said.