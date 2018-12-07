2019: Oshiomhole tasks APC leaders on inclusive, issue based-campaign

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress , on Thursday in Abuja, urged the party`s leaders and its candidates for the 2019 elections at all levels to run an inclusive campaign by bringing onboard former aspirants.

Oshiomhole gave the charge at a consultative meeting comprising the party’s governors and its 2019 election governorship candidates, State Chairmen and Secretaries.

He stressed that the 2019 electioneering campaigns should be issue-based and on the unprecedented achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration which are evident in all the states of the federation.

He, however, frowned at attempts by some party leaders to polarise the party in some states of the federation following its post-primary disputes.

The national chairman maintained that party leaders must campaign for all candidates of the party which included presidential, governorship and legislative candidates.

He said: “This is not the time to say I didn’t want this person, this is the person I wanted, we all do have our individual preferences, but those issues will now be settled.”

He said a situation where party leaders engaged in selective support by picking and choosing candidates to campaign for and support was anti-party.

Oshiomhole also urged the party’s governorship candidates and other stakeholders to domesticate the ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts being undertaken by the party’s National Working Committee.

He said: “To be honest, I think as candidates, each and every one of you have more important role to play. Your actions will help the process of reconciliations, it could also deepen division.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a minute silence was observed in honour of the late Chairman of the Cross River chapter of the party, Dr Mathew Achigbe, who died recently in an auto crash.

The Enugu State chairman of the party, Ben Nwoye, however, distanced the chapter from the utterances of Osita Okechukwu, a Senatorial aspirant in the state and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria.

Okechukwu had earlier called for the resignation of Oshiomhole, accusing him of incompetence.

The consultative meeting passed a vote of confidence on the APC NWC, urging it to continue with its efforts to protect the interest of the party`s members.

The meeting also charged the party’s NWC to be steadfast it its efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation in the party.