The Gambia: Buhari to host West African leaders in Abuja

The meeting in Abuja is following the one in Accra on the sidelines of the inauguration of that country’s President, which expressed the readiness of the leaders of the sub-region to continue the pursuit of dialogue with the leaders of The Gambia, especially President Yahya Jammeh

In furtherance of his mandate as mediator, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, will be hosting four other West African leaders to a meeting aimed at avoiding violence and preserving democracy in The Gambia.

President Buhari and the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama, as Mediator and Co-Mediator respectively, have also been mandated by the Economic Community of West African States to ensure the safety of the President-elect, Adama Barrow, and a peaceful handover of power on January 19.

The Presidents of Liberia and Senegal, the Vice President of Sierra-Leone and ex-President Mahama are expected at the meeting.

