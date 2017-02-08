Osaze lures Nigerian youngster to Celtic

Former Nigerian striker, Osaze Odemwingie, has urged reported Celtic target, Henry Onyekuru, to join the Scottish giants.

Reports claim the 19-year-old striker was subject to an approach from Celtic last month, but his club KAS Eupen rejected their £1 million-plus offer.

It was claimed that the Belgian side were holding out for an offer closer to £4 million.

Onyekuru has had interest from elsewhere, but he is keen on a move to the reigning Scottish Premiership champions – after the advice from Odemwingie.

His Nigeria compatriot insisted that Celtic was the ideal club for him to develop his talents before making the jump to the English Premier League later in his career.

The 35-year-old revealed that Onyekuru had phoned him asking for advice on a potential move to Celtic, and the benefits it might bring.

He said: “He asked me specifically about Celtic and I told him first and foremost they are a big club, they give youngsters a chance and it’s a step closer to the English Premier League.

“He was undecided when I spoke to him but he seemed keen on Celtic by the time we finished talking, mainly because he could get into the English Premier League quicker than any other route.

“I gave him all the advice I could but then it was up to him. He has obviously stayed in Belgium for now.”

Onyekuru has appeared 26 times in all competitions for Eupen this season, scoring 12 goals and contributing six assists.

However, in response to his failed move, the young star went AWOL last month, only to return on the basis that the club would let him leave in the summer.

The experienced Odemwingie, meanwhile, is currently without a club following his release from Championship outfit Rotherham last month.

