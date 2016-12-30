Bolt to focus on 100 meters

Jamaican track superstar Usain Bolt plans to concentrate on the 100 meters in the 2017 season, which will bring the curtain down on a glorious career in which he has captured nine Olympic gold medals.

“Right now, it’s my last season and I have to just go out there and enjoy,” Bolt told Jamaica-based newspaper. “I think we have done the bulk of the work over the 10 years we have been working, so now it’s my last season.

“The focus is on the 100 meters, and I will just be trying to enjoy the season, not too much stress,” he added.

The 30-year-old Bolt dominated the sprint events over an unprecedented span of years, winning the 100, 200 and 4×100 relay at three consecutive Olympic Games.

He is also the record holder in the 100 (9.58 seconds) and 200 (19.19), and has won 11 world titles.

