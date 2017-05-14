Bin Laden’s son threatens US over father’s death

This was disclosed by an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Osama bin Laden’s son reportedly seeks to avenge his father’s death and is poised to become the new leader of Al Qaeda.

Personal letters seized in the raid that killed bin Laden show that his son, Hamza, is set on avenging his father’s death, Ali Soufan, a former FEderal Bureau of Investigation agent, told CBS News in an interview that will air Sunday.

“He tells him that…he remembers ‘every look…every smile you gave me, every word you told me,” Soufan said about bin Laden’s son.

Soufan also told CBS News that Hamza wrote that he considers himself “to be forged in steel.”

Soufan said Hamza’s path to become the leader of the terrorist organisation was created years ago when he was used as a propaganda tool in bin Laden’s videos.

He was seen sometimes holding a gun.

The agent added that he has even started to sound like his father.

“His recent message that came out, he delivered the speech as if it’s his father, using sentences, terminology that was used by Osama bin Laden,” Soufan said.

Hamza is believed to be about 28 years old and has been named as a “specially designated global terrorist” by the US, as he has recorded four audio messages in the last two years, aimed at the US.

“He’s basically saying, ‘American people, we’re coming and you’re going to feel it,” Soufan said.

“And we’re going to take revenge for what you did to my father. Iraq, Afghanistan’. The whole thing was about vengeance.”

. Fox News.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.