Abraham, Odule, Mogaji, others in new movie + Trailer

Prominent actors and actresses have again gotten together to produce another blockbuster movie, The In-Laws.

The movie features among others Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Dele Odule and Ayo Mogaji.

It is about Tobi Balogun, a 35-year-old Doctor, and son to retired Police Sergeant, Abu Balogun, who is in love and ready to marry Nancy Okezie, daughter of Donald Okezie, a retired Magistrate.

However, trouble started after they secretly get engaged and introduced each other to their families.

Directed by Charles Uwagbai and produced by Bola Oba, the movie also features Charles Inojie and Ngozi Nwosu among others.

