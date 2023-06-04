Zamfara condemns Saturday’s bandits’ attacks on communities

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State on Sunday condemned Saturday’s bandits attacks on Sakiddar Magaji and Janbako communities in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Lawal made the condemnation in a statement issued in Gusau by his media aide, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

The Governor described the attack as barbaric and unprovoked aggression on innocent people.

He said: “Government will not fold its arms and allow criminal elements to unleash terror without repercussions.

“The unfortunate incident came at a time when our government is re-strategising on how to end protracted insecurity in the state.”

Governor Lawal condoled with families of those who lost their loved ones to the attacks and sympathised with those injured.

He prayed to God to grant the deceased peaceful repose.

The governor also directed heads of security agencies in the state to deploy more personnel to affected communities to forestall further destruction of lives and properties