X3M Ideas emerges biggest winner at Pitcher Awards 2023

X3M Ideas, a creative advertising powerhouse, has emerged as the biggest winner at the Pitcher Awards 2023.

With an impressive 19 of its 21 entries shortlisted, it won 18 awards, including three Grand Prix and five Gold awards.

The award ceremony, which took place on May 20 at the Muson Centre in Lagos, saw X3M Ideas receive Gold awards in the categories of Use of Insights, PR and Reputation Management, Use of Data, and Use of Media for clients like The Extra Step Initiative, Neusroom and the LPM Foundation.

The agency also won two Grand Prix awards for the Soot Life Expectancy campaign, which used a clever algorithm on the website SootCity.com to determine life expectancy based on exposure to soot in Rivers State.

Another Grand Prix award was won in the Package Design category for Pernod Ricard’s blended Irish whiskey, Jameson.

X3M Ideas, in addition, received the most significant award of the night: “Advertising Agency of the Year,” based on the total number of points accumulated from all entries.

The agency beat out competitors like Dentsu, Mediareach OMD, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Noah’s Ark, PHD Media, Insight Publicis and TBWA Concept from countries across the African continent, including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Mauritius.

In addition, X3M Ideas came second in the Digital Agency of the Year category and third in the Media Agency of the Year category.

The total count of their 19 shortlisted works resulted in an impressive three Grand Prix, five Gold, nine Silver and one Bronze award.

Speaking on the awards, Steve Babaeko, CEO of X3M Ideas, expressed his gratitude to the agency’s clients and team members for their support and hard work.

Babaeko noted that the awards were a testament to the agency’s commitment to delivering innovative and effective campaigns that make a difference.

The Pitcher Awards is an annual event celebrating creativity and excellence in advertising and marketing communications across Africa.

The event is organised by the African Cristal Festival and attracts entries from agencies and brands across the continent.