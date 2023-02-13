World Radio Day: NBC tasks broadcasters on professionalism

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Monday in Abuja called on all radio broadcasters to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

The Director-General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, who made the call in a statement to mark the World Radio Day 2023, also enjoined broadcasters to use radio for constructive engagement of human existence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s world radio day is, “Radio and Peace.”

The day is celebrated on February 13 every year to continuously raise public awareness on the importance of radio, and encourage decision-makers to use it to provide access to information.

Ilelah also emphasised the need for broadcasters to have the right attitude, skills, and vision, that would promote radio programming to continuously remain useful to Nigeria and Nigerians for the common good and national development.

The D-G said that as a means of communication, radio had played an important role in encouraging cultural diversity and freedom of expression in many different parts of the world.

Ilelah, therefore, said that the world radio day was an opportunity to always celebrate the power and influence of radio as a medium of communication and entertainment.

”In its remarkable trajectory, radio has had a profound impact on our world, by informing, educating and giving a platform for diversity in voices and opinions.

”Given its expanding reach and impact, today, we celebrate radio as a medium of promoting peace and unifying the people. It has become an incredibly versatile medium, that can adapt to the changing needs and preferences of its audience.

”It also provides a platform where communities can engage, debate and articulate local issues to help generate solutions to the problems that bring about conflicts among them.”

He stated that radio was also a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse.

”Therefore, Radio stations should serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programmes, viewpoints, and content, as well as, reflecting the diversity of audiences in their organisations and operations because it continues to be one of the most trusted and used media in the world.” NAN