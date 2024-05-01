Workers’ Day: First Lady hails employees’ contributions

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said she acknowledges the immense contributions of the Nigerian workforce as the country joins others to mark Workers’ Day.

The First Lady made the testimony in a message personally signed by her to mark the 2024 International Workers’ Day.

The President’s wife asserted that the Nigerian workers’ are renowned for their dedication, resilience and innovation.

Senator Tinubu said: “I, therefore, salute the teachers who nurture young minds, the farmers who cultivate our land, the doctors and nurses who safeguard our health, the engineers who build our infrastructure, and countless others who dedicate their skills and energy to building a better Nigeria.

“Today, let us not only celebrate work but also reflect on how we can be a better and more productive workforce.

“On this Workers’ Day, I celebrate the spirit of work with pride. May it continue to be a source of strength, prosperity, and national progress for Nigeria.”

In the spirit of the day, the Federal Government has approved 25 percent and 35 percent salary increases for civil servants on the six Consolidated Salary Structures.

The Head of Press, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Emmanuel Njoku, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.