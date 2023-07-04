Witchcraft: Police arrest 26 suspects over killing of woman in Cross River

828 828

The Police Command in Cross River, said it arrested 26 suspects over alleged killing of a woman accused of witchcraft.

This is contained in a statement by the Command Spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo and made available to newsmen in Calabar, the capital city Tuesday.

Ugbo, who said the suspects were arrested at various locations in the state, said the command had commenced investigations into the matter to determine the culpability of the suspects.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Gyogon Grimah had directed that those involved in the killing of the woman accused of witchcraft would be prosecuted according to the laws of the land.

Recall that the deceased, Martina Itagbor, was accused of witchcraft by the suspects and specifically of being responsible for the death of some youths who had died in a car crash.

Itagbor, a mother of four, was subsequently beaten and burnt alive by some youths in her Netim Community in Akamkpa local government area of Cross River.

Ugbo reiterated that no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were brought to book.

According to her, we stand unwavering in our resolve, unyielding to any obstacle that may hinder the police from unravelling the depth of this matter.

“Our aim is to restore public confidence, allowing them to live freely and abide by the principles of our constitutionally protected society.

“It is unfortunate that despite lacking concrete proof or hard evidence, this woman, who had been an integral part of the community, fell victim to a heinous act of violence by some unscrupulous elements.

ALSO READ:

“To compound the tragedy, she was denied the dignity of a proper burial, as those responsible took the law into their own hands by allegedly washing away the ashes of her remains.

“The prosecution of such criminal elements commences with the apprehension of suspects. Each individual taken into custody will undergo meticulous and professional processing, ensuring that those found guilty will be promptly brought before the court of law.”

According to her, the petition lodged by the complainants points accusing fingers at the youths within the community, and as a result, we have summoned all relevant stakeholders, including the village head and youth leader, among others.

“Our actions are guided by the provisions of the law, as we diligently pursue justice. I can assure the good people of Cross River that no matter what happens in this case, nothing will be swept under the carpet and neither will the command leave any stones unturned.

“We will undertake the necessary actions, taking into account the utmost importance of safeguarding and upholding human rights.”