Wike to PDP Governors backing Fubara: I’ll put fire in your states

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday told governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party backing his successor as Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, that he would “put fire” in their states.

Wike, who has been at loggerheads with Fubara, spoke after casting his vote at the State Congress of the PDP in Port Harcourt.

He said he would not leave the party for anyone but keep fighting within for what is rightfully his.

He said: “We are party members.

“We have taken over our party.

“We will not leave for anybody or allow anybody to take the party from us.

“Some governors say they will take the structure from us and give it to somebody.

“I hear that they have given them assurance that they will take the party from us.

“I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states.

“When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace.

“Whether you are in Bauchi or wherever, your hands will get burnt.

“You will never see pace again.

“So I’ve told them, now you have started, when I will start, don’t say I’m the one that destroyed PDP, you are the one that is trying to destroy PDP.

“Allow Rivers State to conduct the affairs of the party.

“We are aware of these unstable characters.

“We know that they are joining APP.

“They should face us in the election.

“Don’t bother about their abuses.

“We have thick skins.

“We don’t even know what abuse is.

“So don’t say anybody is abusing me.

“If I’m nothing, they will not abuse me.

“They thought we’d come begging, but we’re not begging.”

