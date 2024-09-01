Iyabo Ojo endorses Enioluwa’s movie: ‘All of Us’

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has declared her backing for the latest movie production of actor and influencer, Enioluwa: “All of Us.”
The prominent actress declared her support for the movie in a post on her Instagram page a day after the premiere of the movie.
Ojo wrote: “I had an incredible time at the movie premiere ‘All of Us’! Produced by @enioluwaofficial.
“I’m beyond proud of you – your production was flawless, from the talented cast to the stunning locations, impressive techniques, meticulous props, and captivating shots.
“Everything came together perfectly.
“Congratulations on a job well done!
“I wish you all the best.
“To everyone, please subscribe and watch ‘All of Us’ once it drops.
“You won’t regret it!”