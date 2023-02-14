Why you should vote Peter Obi as president – Nollywood actor + Video

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has declared his support for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi ahead of the presidential election.

Ekubo stated his decision in a video shared online, citing transparency, precedent, and character.

According to him, the former Anambra State governor is the right man for the job and has the ability to change the country for the better if elected president.

He urged eligible voters to prepare their Permanent Voter Card in order to elect good leaders in the general elections in February and March.

Ekubo went on to say that anyone who does not vote during the election forfeits the right to complain about bad leadership and events in the country.

He said:

“If you don’t have your PVC, you are not just part of the problem, you are actually the problem.

“With the various candidates running for the office of this great nation, I have made my decision to vote based on transparency, precedent and character and Peter Obi is the man for the job.

“It is important to voice out my stand because silence is consent.

“If you fail to vote, you forfeit your right to complain.

“I have carefully listened to Peter Obi.

“I strongly believe that with Peter Obi as president, together we will be able to eliminate the challenges we face as a nation.”