West Ham make formal offer for Dominic Solanke

West Ham United have reportedly indicated to Bournemouth that they would like to sign Dominic Solanke.

Despite taking their time to reinvest money generated from the sale of Declan Rice, the Hammers have enjoyed a strong start to the new Premier League campaign.

After beginning with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, the East Londoners recorded a 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, despite being reduced to 10 men for the final quarter of the contest.

Centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos is on the brink of moving to the London Stadium in a deal worth £19 million, West Ham’s spending moving to somewhere in the region of £85 million.

However, it has been well documented that David Moyes would like to sign a new striker this summer with Gianluca Scamacca having departed for Atalanta BC.

That is despite having Michail Antonio – who scored against Chelsea – currently leading the line effectively and the likes of Danny Ings and Divin Mubama acting as backup.

According to Football Insider, Solanke has been identified as the club’s preferred addition to their forward line.

In his four-and-a-half years with the Cherries, Solanke has arguably emerged as one of the greatest strikers in the club’s history, contributing 57 goals and 28 assists from his 176 appearances in all competitions.

While many of his strikes have come at Championship level, the 25-year-old has chipped in with seven goals and eight assists from 35 games in the Premier League since Bournemouth returned to the top flight last year.

With three years still remaining on his contract, an ambitious Bournemouth remain in a strong position to retain the services of their most prized asset.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that West Ham are willing to spend between £35 million and £40 million to acquire the services of the one-cap England international.

The South-coast outfit have shelled out in excess of £100 million on eight new players this summer and recouped minimal money back through player sales.

Bournemouth also spent in the region of £80 million after regaining their place in the Premier League, leaving them in a position where they will have to recoup funds at some stage.

Antoine Semenyo – who netted against Liverpool on Saturday – and Kieffer Moore are currently providing competition for Solanke.