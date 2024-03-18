We’re still on course for continental slot – 3SC Coach

Gbenga Ogunbote, the Head Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club, on Sunday in Ibadan said the team is still on course towards achieving its target for a continental slot.

Coach Ogunbote spoke during the post-match news conference after the team’s 2-0 defeat of Remo Stars FC.

This was in a 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League Match Day 26 fixture at the Lekan Salami Sport Complex, Ibadan.

Ogunbote said that the determination exhibited by 3SC in the game was because players, management and fans knew that losing to Remo Stars in the South West derby would be a big setback in achieving their dreams.

He said: “We are catching up gradually.

“We need to win our home games and try as much as we can to get points on the road.

“That is what can push us up the ladder.

“When we are down on the league table to 13th, 14th position, we always say that we are still on course.

“Then we had about 19 games and now we are talking about 12 games so I believe that anything can happen because our target is still achievable.”

Speaking on the first win of the 3SC over Remo Stars in eight matches, Ogunbote described it as a game of the minds.

He said: “The game is worth its name: Derby.

“That is what we should expect from a derby.”

Ogunbote also appreciated 3SC fans for their unwavering support towards their darling team.

He described the support as a great motivation for the team to win the game.

Speaking also, Coach Daniel Ogunmodede of Remo Stars said that the team was not comfortable with its position on the league table.

Also Read

Ogunmodede said that the team lost the balance in the game when one of its key players got a red card after a second yellow card.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Oluyole Warriors currently occupy the sixth position, with 40 points, after securing the maximum three points against Remo Stars.