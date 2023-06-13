Leading digital financial institution, Polaris Bank, has assured its customers, financial sector stakeholders and regulators that the Bank passed its road to recovery years back.

The Chief Executive Officer of the financial institution, Adekunle Sonola, made this known in a recent interview.

Sonola spoke with PROSHAREs team of analysts, noting that the Bank is currently on the growth path leading to market dominance.

According to him, careful rethinking and restrategising corporate plans creates the bedrock of competitive burst and business sustainability, both attributes that Polaris Bank has focused on in the last few years, working with professional bodies such as PwC, Ernst & Young and KPMG across several corporate verticals.

He said: “The bank has travelled past the recovery road years back; it is currently on the growth road leading to market dominance.

“Adequate capitalization is a key measure of financial health, providing comfort to depositors and affording balance sheet and business growth.

“The bank is presently adequately capitalized, operating well above the 10 per cent minimum requirement for National Banks.

“Nonetheless, we are concluding arrangements to inject Tier II capital into the Balance Sheet to support our growth aspirations.

“Our shareholders are ready and willing to inject Tier I capital into the books.

“Having instituted best-in-class risk management practices, and maintaining adequate capitalisation to support our growth objectives is not one of the bank’s immediate challenges and will not be in the foreseeable future.

“The new owners are committed to providing necessary support towards building a strong and resilient financial position to underwrite transactional activities of the Bank for sustainable value creation.”

Confirming that the Bank now operates a two-prong ideology of controlling the funding cost and growing earning assets at economic pricing, the Polaris Bank boss noted that earning asset growth is something the Bank is driving at from both the investment and risk asset sides of the business.

Sonola said: “The Bank has consistently been growing its asset base year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

“The Bank’s recently developed strategic plan will guide the Bank to a position of being a major challenger of Tier 1 banks and be the leader among Tier II banks along all the key performance parameters.

“Furthermore, the bank’s focus is to be one of the most efficient deposit money institutions in the industry, delivering superior value to its stakeholders, our competition is not of size, but value creation.

“We have revamped our go-to-market structure, broadening our customer base, fine-tuning our product, and supporting service offerings, strengthening personnel sales capacities, and improving our loan onboarding processes.

“We are very confident our Net interest income and margin will witness considerable growth as our strategies mature.”

Clarifying that cost control is a critical part of the Bank’s tactical and strategic roadmap, the Polaris Bank Managing Director said its short-term tactics come from its longer-term strategies, adding that at the tactical level, the Bank is strengthening digital deliveries, and upgrading the capabilities and offerings on Digital Bank, Vulte, for an even more intensive and intuitive experience across customer journeys.

He added that Polaris Bank has also improved its digital play, as reflected in the improvement of technological interfaces that feed into the customer’s journey expectations and experiences.

He said: “We intend to build a dominant digitally led retail franchise and continue to reshape the bank’s business processes and support technology to continuously improve enterprise agility.

“The key thing is to drive top-notch processes and build agility in customer responsiveness.

“The VULTE product is just one of our service offerings. Indeed, we are creating a digital service reality that is customer service-focused.

“The technology driving this will scale digital service delivery to enhance our customers’ product or service experiences as we front-load features that fit into their expectations and future possible journey outcomes.

“As financial service platforms get better and continue to be an enabler, a part of the fabric of our modern economy, we will be an integral part of the way people carry out their businesses and we will make their digital journeys an integrated friendly experience.

“One cannot talk too much about this, but the tea leaves are pointing to a fresh pathway to consumer banking satisfaction.

“Other areas of positive growth in the Bank include the creation of a more powerful customer service experience via improved staff productivity with the best of Polaris Bank staffers driving the process having gone through upskilling and retraining programmes.

“This ensures we are driving a productivity-sensitive framework that marries staff effort with measurable business contributions.

“We have zeroed in on offering superior customer experience as a competitive tool.

“The new world of competitiveness requires that corporations are agile and flexible, we are building this into the bank’s operational DNA.

“Our customer journey experiences have been deconstructed across demographics and the service propositions will soon grace banking halls in the next eighteen months at the latest.

“We plan for a stronger balance sheet, with higher loan quality, greater liquidity, larger capital, and resilience to absorb economic shocks.

“Our loan asset quality has improved significantly, thereby improving liquidity, earnings, and the bank’s capital. We are primed to improve our cost-to-income ratio (CIR), Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), and Cost-of-Risk ratio (CoR).

“In the recent past, we saw bumps in the risk area with CoR higher than we would like, but more recently risk quality has improved leading to lower CoR.”

With a focus on customer-centricity, risk management, cost optimization and technological advancements, Polaris Bank is seen as positioning itself as a major player in the industry, offering superior customer experiences and driving financial performance.

The Bank has been decorated as Nigeria’s Digital Bank of the Year in two successive years.

It aims to position itself as a dominant digitally-led retail franchise, delivering superior value to stakeholders.