We’re not aware of any BoT in Labour Party — NEC

The newly-elected National Executive Committee members of the Labour Party have said that they are not aware of any Board of Trustees for the party and any claim of such for the party was null and void.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement said: “Labour Party on Wednesday successfully conducted its national convention in Nnewi Anambra and Barrister Julius Abure was elected unanimously and overwhelmingly by over 350 delegates that were in attendance.

“The attendant list includes the Governor of Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti who was represented by his deputy Ikechukwu Emetu, the Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon George Ozodinobi who led over 10 members of the National Assembly, the entire members of the Abia state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, the Deputy Minority Leader of Imo state House of Assembly, Hon. Clinton Amadi led other of his colleagues in the Imo state House of Assembly, other members of state assembly from Enugu, the entire commissioners and top government officials from Abia state amongst others.

“Despite this huge success, It came to the leadership of the party as a huge surprise of a statement trending in the social media purportedly from one Comrade SOZ Ejiofor on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the party claiming that he has taken over the leadership of the party.

“Amusing as that will sound, but with the greatest respect to the former leader of the party, we sympathise with the Comrade who has since left the political scene more than a decade ago only to be energized, briefed, and drafted into this unnecessary tussle by the disgruntled elements in the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC.

“First, ever since Ejiofor stepped down as the first National chairman of the Labour Party over two decades ago, he has neither attended any meeting nor played any noticeable role as a member of the party.

“The point here is that the Labour Party is not aware of the existence of any Board of Trustees. Recall that NLC has continued to propose for the reconstitution of the BoT as well as the convocation of the National Convention.

“Over 90 per cent of persons being suggested to form membership of the proposed BoT have since left the party to join other political parties, some even contested various political positions on the platform of other political parties while some others featured prominently in the presidential campaigns of the other political parties even when Labour Party equally featured a candidate in the 2023 general election.

“This is what desperation in the ranks of the NLC can cause. Why not let the man enjoy his retirement, why drag him into your mess? Let Comrade Ejiofor show evidence of one meeting he convened in the last decade of his so-called BoT.

“Enough of all these political muscle flexing, Barrister Julius Abure has just been elected by the convention for the first time as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, we urge our detractors to please sheathe the sword and join us to salvage the nation.

“Article 77.—(1) of the Electoral Act states that A political party registered under this Act shall be a body | corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal and may sue and | be sued in its corporate name.

“It therefore means that the Labour Party is a body different from the body that founded it. The NLC should no longer be under any illusion that it owns the Labour Party.

“Labour Party is not a political association, it is a party subscribed by all Nigerians including workers, non workers, students amongst others. Only people who understand the rules of the party and play by it such as carrying party cards and paying membership dues can have a say on the matters of the party.

“Incidentally, Comrades Ajaero and Ejiofor are not members and will not be allowed to interfere with the internal matters of the party.”