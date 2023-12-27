Vote-buying: Ogun APC commends Adebutu for heeding police invitation on allegation

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election, Ladi Adebutu, for heeding its call to turn in himself to the Police over the allegations of money laundering and vote-buying levelled against him.

Adebutu was accused alongside some members of his party by the Federal Government.

The APC had in a statement issued on Tuesday welcomed Adebutu back to the country and urged him to toe the path of honour by honouring the Police invitation.

Adebutu had evaded the invitation since April 2023 under the pretext of embarking on medical vacation abroad.

“While it is commendable that Mr. Adebutu has finally honoured the Police invitation, after eight months, to ward off any unpleasant consequences that his non-attendance would have caused him, we wish to urge the police authorities to use this case to serve as a deterrent to desperate politicians and prove to all that no one is above the law and that truly the law is no respecter of persons,” the party said.

The APC then advised that the embattled politician should take a step further by accepting court papers, which bailiffs have been unable to serve on him since April 2022.

“Adebutu should take a step further to accept the court papers containing charges against him, so that he can enjoy his fundamental right to fair hearing.

“The Police must investigate the allegations to the fullest as even PDP had publicly acknowledged in a press statement dated 9th December, 2023 that “Mr. Adebutu has been linked with the alleged offences of money laundering and vote-buying” the statement said.

It would be recalled that Adebutu, through his lawyers, Ewi Uwaifoh and Co, filed a suit dated May 16, 2023 against the Attorney General of the Federation, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Security Service, Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Chairman of APC, Chief Yemi Sanusi; asking the court to grant an order for him not to be invited, interrogated or detained by the security agencies.

The court refused to grant the application and ruled that Adebutu should be interrogated and released on bail.