US church confers episcopacy on Ebonyi philanthropic pastor

A United States of America-based christian organisation, World Kingdom Fresh Fire Ministries International, has ordained an Ebonyi State Pastor, Rev. Joseph Nwanchonu, a Bishop.

The Ebonyi State-based pastor is a renowned philanthropist and General Overseer, Total Freedom in Christ Church.

The consecration and robing ceremony took place Tuesday at the national headquarters of the Church, Ndufu Amegu in Ikwo Local Government Srea of Ebonyi State.

The conferment was validated under the approval of the United Apostolic Churches in Nigeria.

Performing the rites, the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Abundant Harvest World Outreach, Ikom, Cross River State, Noah Effiong, explained that ecclesiastical consecration brings about a change in one’s spiritual level.

Effiong, also the guest preacher at the event, noted that the primary goal of the United Apostolic Churches is to win souls, charging the newly consecrated bishop to redouble his efforts in winning souls for Christ, especially in the hinterlands.

Effiong said: “Consecration brings increase in the ministry.

“That will give you authority to go deeper into the villages to win more souls for the Lord.

“The emphasis is not for money, but for souls.

“And I believe as we have finished here, the land of Ikwo will never be the same.”

The new bishop and his wife, Ndidiamaka Nwanchonu, who was also ordained a pastor at the event, attributed the ecclesiastical elevation to the grace of God.

They said the mantle will spur them to commit their lives deeper into the service of God and care for humanity.

They appreciated members of the Church for their support and encouragement.

Nwanchonu said: “What my people expect from me is more dedication and hard work.

“And by the grace of God, I will not disappoint them.

“I will continue to care for, not only the widows, but ever one the Lord beings on my way, men and women.

“You can see our yearly Christmas relief: wrappers, food items behind me.

“Everyone here will benefit.

“But most importantly, I will redouble my preaching of the gospel, the message of salvation for genuine repentance in the land of Ikwo and beyond.”

Some of the congregants and beneficiaries of Nwanchonu’s philanthropy, who spoke to newsmen, including Chinweike Nwoba, Jeremiah Nwalo and Bridget Obasi, prayed for God’s continued anointing and blessings upon him.

They observed that the office of a Bishop was quite demanding and admonished the newly consecrated to uphold the virtues of honesty, dedication and a good family record as prescribed in the scriptures.

They praised Nwanchonu’s philanthropy and care for the downtrodden, which they described as enviable.

Obasi said: “In fact, I envy this man of God positively, and I wish to be like him because he is a great man.

“It is not easy to feed and clothe a multitude.

“The man of God and his wife have made so many impacts in the land of Ikwo and beyond.

“I have witnessed them buy a car for somebody this year, and they take care of the poor.”

The event featured distribution of Christmas packages to widows, orphans as well as all deserving guests and congregants.