Abducted RCCG pastor, 14 others regain freedom

The Pastor in charge of Heaven’s Gate Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 73, Olugbenga Olawore, who was kidnapped along with 14 other passengers at Maya on Lanlate-Eruwa Road, Oyo State around 5pm on Friday, has regained his freedom.

Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, revealed this in a statement in Ibadan, the state capital.

In the statement on Sunday, Oyelade said: “Our people should rest assured that our security apparatuses in the state are fully alive and alert to their responsibilities.

Also Read:

“The state government is monitoring and gauging the security situations within its boundary efficiently.

“Since the incident was reported, the government has been in close contact with the state Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola, his team and our security teams and all parties have done the needful as usual to ensure the safety of lives and property of our citizens.”