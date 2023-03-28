UNILORIN VC tasks new preliminary students on character building

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole has tasked newly-admitted students of the School of Preliminary Studies, Fufu, on the need to imbibe character and learning.

Egbewole gave the advice Tuesday, at the Orientation Programme for the school’s 2022/2023 Intake, held in Ilorin, the State capital.

The programme is an intensive full-time course designed for students seeking admission through direct entry.

Represented by Prof. Abdullahi Abubakar, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Egbewole urged the new intakes to also rededicate themselves to studying hard to get better admission offer into the institution.

According to him, “before now, you were still at the Secondary School; but now you have the freedom to a certain extent and do not necessarily have anybody monitoring you.

“But there are people around who are assigned to you and as such know that you are still under watch,” he warns.

The VC noted that character comes first, and reminded the students of the the motto of the University which is “Character and Learning” (Probitas Doctrina).

He stressed that without character, irrespective of the quality of knowledge attained, it would not be used positively.

“Character comes before learning. With character, the little knowledge you have will benefit you and benefit the whole world,” he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Director, School of Preliminary Studies, Prof. Muhammad Adeboye, said that the institution was very particular about the comfort and learning of students.

He said that the school had extended the closing date of application forms to give a special advantage to more students to utilise the opportunity.

Adeboye also said that the lecturers and staff were very dedicated and worked to ensure that the students achieve excellence not only in their academics but also in their morals.

In her remarks, the Registrar of the institution, Dr Fola Olowoleni, represented by the Deputy Registrar, Human Resources, Toyin Bamigboye, urged the students to face their studies, and do all they can to impress their parents.

She tasked them on the need to follow the rules of the day-to-day activities as indicated in the motto of the University, and reminded them that they were only at the preliminary stage of their studies and yet to be at the main campus.