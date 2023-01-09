UNILORIN VC hails appointment of first female VC, Fountain University

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has hailed the appointment of Prof. Ramota Karim, the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, of the University as the new Vice Chancellor of the Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, South West Nigeria.

According to a statement issued Monday by Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the University on behalf of the VC, Karim was the first female Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture of the university.

“She has also become the first female Chief Executive of the faith-based University; Fountain varsity,” he said.

Egbewole expressed satisfaction and happiness with the appointment, describing the development as a befitting New Year gift to the Unilorin.

He said that the management, staff and students of the university were not surprised by the appointment of Karim, going by her alluring academic qualifications and career trajectories as an outstanding academic and reputable administrator of almost three decades.

He noted that the appointment has, again, confirmed the glittering reputation of the Unilorin as an oven of university administrators going by the number of Vice Chancellors and Registrars that have been appointed from the institution in the last few years.

Egbewole therefore urged Karim to contribute to the development of the the Fountain University, which was established by NASFAT, as a worthy ambassador of Unilorin.

He prayed Allah to grant the renowned food scientist all she would need to excel beyond the expectations of stakeholders of her new institution.

Reports said Karim is the second female Vice Chancellor produced by Unilorin.

The first is the current Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, who was appointed in 2022.

The new Fountain University Vice Chancellor was born March 12, 1970.

She hails from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, South west, Nigeria.