UNILAG Engineering Faculty set to hand over offices

The University of Lagos Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association has announced that the commissioning and official handing over of newly constructed lecturers’ offices to the Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos would hold on July 28, 2023.

This development was confirmed by the association’s Publicity Secretary, Engr. Taiwo Lawal, in a statement.

In the statement on Wednesday, Lawal said the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, will commission the projects.

He added that some of the offices were donated by an alumnus and Group Managing Director of Geoplex Drillteq Limited, Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, while the others were donated by UNILAGFEAA under the leadership of Engr. Dideolu Falobi, Managing Director, Kresta Laurel Limited.

Lawal expressed the appreciation of the Association to Engr. Kolawole Ogunsanya for making good his promise to execute the project in record time.

He also expressed his appreciation to other generous donors to the faculty such as Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Engr. Kunle Ogunbayo and the 1985 set.

The UNILAGFEAA is also executing the construction of four number 116-seater classrooms as part of the N500 million developmental project embarked upon by the executives with the objective of creating an optimal educational environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, innovation and academic excellence.

The Publicity Secretary also thanked the alumni of the University for their most generous contributions and their unwavering support for the association and the Faculty, which had led to a significant upgrade in its infrastructure.

Lawal then charged all the products of the University of Lagos Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association who are yet to join the train to come onboard and contribute their own quota to the ongoing developments under the auspices of the Association.