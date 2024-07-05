UNIBEN fresh graduate killed after being raped made First Class — Brother

A final year student of the University of Benin, who was raped and killed in Benin, Edo State, Glory Adekolure, has been discovered to have bagged First Class.

The Eagle Online recalls that she was raped and killed on June 13, 2024 while returning home during her clearance.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, Adekolure’s brother, Omotayo Adekolure, confirmed that following the release of her result alongside others, his sister was discovered to have bagged a First Class.

Omotayo told The PUNCH: “She was very hardworking, a reason we supported her to ensure she studied at the university.

“While in secondary school, she was already learning how to become a beautician.

“While in the university, she was doing make-up for people who had big events and also did the same for her course mates.

“She financed 40 percent of her education with what she made from her cosmetic jobs while we took care of the rest.

“She bought her make-up kits, phones and textbooks with her earnings.

“She would not charge those she worked for, but would take whatever was offered to her.

“The result of the only exam she was waiting for before her death was just released and her friends told us during her burial on June 29 that my late sister had first class.

“According to my mom, she had no boyfriend and the few friends she had were her course mates.”

The Eagle Online recalls that the Commissioner, Edo State Police Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, had revealed that the suspected killer Adekolure was already in the net.

The Command CP announced the development in an interview on a Channels Television programme.

Adegboye said the suspect was apprehended in Delta State.

He said the yet-to-be-named suspect, who was arrested 15 days after killing Adekolure, fled to Delta State to evade policemen on his trail.

According to the police boss, the suspect admitted to having killed eight other young women.

Adegboye said: “He was apprehended in Asaba, Delta State.

“After killing Glory, he ran away.

“He was aware we were trailing him and due to the painstaking investigations of our anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit, he was arrested and confessed not only to the killing of Glory Adekolure, but to the killing of eight other similar ladies.”

