Lady who admitted having sex with dogs faked death — Interviewer + Video

A Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo, has revealed that a lady she interviewed who admitted having sex with her two dogs and then reportedly committed suicide actually faked her death.

The podcaster made this known in a statement on Thursday, revealing the real identity of the lady, both name and face.

Adebayo identified the lady as Adenike Adewodun in a statement issued by her media outfit, titled: “Miss Adenike Adewodun’s ‘Fake Death’ Antics.”

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to various reactions that have trailed the death of our guest on ‘Talk to B’, Miss Adenike; quite expectedly, but these are the facts.

“1. Talk to B is a tell it all podcast created by award winning actress, Dr Abiola Adebayo to provide a listening ear for those who need someone to talk to, or assist in crowdfunding for those who seek help.

“2. We’ve done 65 episodes so far, and in the course of that, we’ve offered free therapy and help for many to get back on their feet and crowdfunded for several. (Evidences are on our social media).

“3. The case of Miss Adenike, while tragic, is a learning curve for us. She sent a message and was asked to come and we offered to get her therapy and all but she freaked out and in a very devilish and ungodly manner faked her own death.

“4. After the fake death news, we have tried to locate her house to properly express our deepest condolences but it was difficult to even pen a condolence letter, and the presenter and producer Abiola Adebayo was both emotionally and mentally disturbed for days.

“5. In the course of properly mourning her, we noticed some discrepancies in what her so-called ‘sister’ was telling us and what her friend was saying and because we felt something was amiss. We dispatched the Director of the show on a fact finding mission who spoke with the friend before he traced the hospital where she was supposed to have been treated and we were told there and then that she didn’t die.

“6. After this discovery, a petition was written by our attorney to the police to complain about the situation and promptly, the Police investigated and arrested both Nike and her friend. The Police were also set to prosecute, and upon interrogation, Nike, who admitted that she was the one who approached Biola for the interview said she freaked out because people recognised her and said she felt that if she lied that she was dead Biola would remove the video. Police asked her if she reached out to Biola to remove the video at any point, and she said no. Her mother who was there at the station corroborated the story and said indeed the story she narrated at the interview of abuse was real.

“7. After full consultations and deep thinking, Dr Abiola Adebayo has decided not to prosecute but will still help with her therapy and rehabilitation.

“8. Tomorrow we shall upload a full confession of her, her friend and her mom this weekend. We apologise to our numerous viewers whose sensibilities might have been offended in this drama.

“9. Finally, this shall be our last public communication on this matter.

“All further enquires should be to the Nigerian Police Force.”

